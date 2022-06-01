Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA Sells 13,050 Shares of Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX)

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA decreased its holdings in shares of Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Rating) by 25.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 38,881 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 13,050 shares during the quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA’s holdings in Novavax were worth $5,563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Novavax by 89.3% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,005 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,074,000 after acquiring an additional 4,719 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Novavax by 66.2% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,961 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Novavax by 3,031.8% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 20,952 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,344,000 after buying an additional 20,283 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in Novavax by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 26,812 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,592,000 after buying an additional 5,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in Novavax in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,025,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.91% of the company’s stock.

NVAX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Novavax in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Novavax in a report on Friday, May 20th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Novavax from $294.00 to $207.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Novavax in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $198.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on shares of Novavax from $282.00 to $174.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $175.00.

NVAX traded up $0.57 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $55.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,282,039. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.26. The company has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.22, a PEG ratio of 0.06 and a beta of 1.59. Novavax, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.33 and a 1 year high of $277.80.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.33 by ($0.77). The company had revenue of $703.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $845.20 million. Novavax had a negative net margin of 93.91% and a negative return on equity of 572.54%. Novavax’s revenue was up 57.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($3.05) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Novavax, Inc. will post 25.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director James F. Young sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.58, for a total transaction of $919,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,605,372.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases and address health needs. The company's vaccine candidates include NVX-CoV2373, a coronavirus vaccine candidate that is in two Phase III trials, one Phase IIb trial, and one Phase I/II trial; NanoFlu, a nanoparticle seasonal quadrivalent influenza vaccine candidate that is in Phase 3 clinical trial; and ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate.

