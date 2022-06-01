Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA Sells 15,512 Shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA lowered its stake in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 132,889 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 15,512 shares during the quarter. IQVIA accounts for approximately 2.4% of Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA owned approximately 0.07% of IQVIA worth $37,493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RE Advisers Corp increased its stake in IQVIA by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 184 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of IQVIA by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,418 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of IQVIA by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 6,382 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,801,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of IQVIA by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 892 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Enterprise Financial Services Corp grew its stake in shares of IQVIA by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 1,230 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:IQV traded down $3.64 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $211.61. 4,448 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 981,798. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.41. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $195.57 and a 52-week high of $285.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $221.85 and its 200-day moving average is $239.82.

IQVIA ( NYSE:IQV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 28.80% and a net margin of 7.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.05 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on IQV. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of IQVIA from $290.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of IQVIA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $290.00 to $235.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $300.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of IQVIA from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $231.00 to $255.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, IQVIA has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $277.25.

IQVIA Profile

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

