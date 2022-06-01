Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA Sells 77,337 Shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA lessened its position in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) by 19.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 326,434 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 77,337 shares during the quarter. Hologic accounts for 1.6% of Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA owned about 0.13% of Hologic worth $24,992,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Hologic in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Hologic in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in Hologic by 219.0% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 737 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in Hologic in the 3rd quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Hologic in the 4th quarter worth about $75,000. 92.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Hologic alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on HOLX shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Hologic from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Hologic from $78.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Hologic from $88.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Hologic to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hologic in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.75.

In related news, insider Jan Verstreken sold 6,500 shares of Hologic stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.80, for a total value of $512,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 64,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,058,250.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:HOLX traded down $0.47 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $74.80. The stock had a trading volume of 11,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,075,554. Hologic, Inc. has a one year low of $60.10 and a one year high of $81.04. The company has a market capitalization of $18.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.40, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.91.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Hologic had a net margin of 28.79% and a return on equity of 42.26%. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.59 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Hologic, Inc. will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hologic Profile (Get Rating)

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hologic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hologic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.