London Stock Exchange Group plc (OTCMKTS:LDNXF) Short Interest Update

London Stock Exchange Group plc (OTCMKTS:LDNXF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 690,200 shares, a growth of 38.9% from the April 30th total of 497,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 51.1 days.
OTCMKTS LDNXF opened at $93.00 on Wednesday. London Stock Exchange Group has a 52 week low of $83.62 and a 52 week high of $117.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $98.50 and a 200-day moving average of $95.84.
About London Stock Exchange Group (Get Rating)
