London Stock Exchange Group plc (OTCMKTS:LDNXF) Short Interest Update

London Stock Exchange Group plc (OTCMKTS:LDNXF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 690,200 shares, a growth of 38.9% from the April 30th total of 497,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 51.1 days.

OTCMKTS LDNXF opened at $93.00 on Wednesday. London Stock Exchange Group has a 52 week low of $83.62 and a 52 week high of $117.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $98.50 and a 200-day moving average of $95.84.

About London Stock Exchange Group (Get Rating)

London Stock Exchange Group plc engages in the market infrastructure business primarily in the United Kingdom, the United States, other European countries, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Data & Analytics, Capital Markets, and Post Trade. It operates a range of international equity, fixed income, exchange-traded funds/exchange-trading, and foreign exchange markets, including London Stock Exchange, AIM, Turquoise, CurveGlobal, FXall, and Tradeweb.

