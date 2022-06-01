LPL Financial LLC Boosts Position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 134,235 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,052 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned 1.32% of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF worth $28,207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Orgel Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 1,278.0% during the 4th quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 505,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,123,000 after buying an additional 468,383 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 317,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,641,000 after purchasing an additional 60,437 shares during the period. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 2,531.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 25,616 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 845.5% during the 4th quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 22,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,663,000 after purchasing an additional 19,843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 300,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,583,000 after purchasing an additional 17,948 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VIOO opened at $185.96 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $188.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $197.38. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF has a 1-year low of $171.39 and a 1-year high of $223.78.

