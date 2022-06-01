LPL Financial LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 120,502 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,919 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $26,462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,356,220 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $954,276,000 after acquiring an additional 53,868 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,194,678 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $701,550,000 after acquiring an additional 45,438 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,758,853 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $500,428,000 after acquiring an additional 307,208 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG grew its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 1,791,761 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $393,471,000 after acquiring an additional 30,145 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,261,688 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $277,067,000 after acquiring an additional 19,703 shares during the period. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of VRTX opened at $268.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $68.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.55. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12-month low of $176.36 and a 12-month high of $292.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $265.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $238.38. The company has a current ratio of 4.75, a quick ratio of 4.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VRTX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.17 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 30.84% and a return on equity of 32.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.54 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 12.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $300.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $258.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $250.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vertex Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $278.10.

In other news, COO Stuart A. Arbuckle sold 306 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.98, for a total transaction of $80,777.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 64,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,095,344.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 562 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.71, for a total value of $150,453.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,603,354.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,687 shares of company stock worth $11,729,432 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.