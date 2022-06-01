LPL Financial LLC Grows Stock Position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,183,245 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,661 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned about 0.05% of Enterprise Products Partners worth $25,984,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Activest Wealth Management raised its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 179.4% in the fourth quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 1,394 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC purchased a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.29% of the company’s stock.

EPD opened at $27.42 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $59.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.18 and a beta of 1.15. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 52 week low of $20.42 and a 52 week high of $28.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.28.

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $13.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.47 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 10.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th were paid a dividend of $0.465 per share. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is currently 89.42%.

EPD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho increased their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Raymond James increased their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Enterprise Products Partners has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.00.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

