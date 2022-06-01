LS Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 10,695 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) by 551.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,633 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,695 shares during the quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $2,484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 44.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,159,851 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $424,714,000 after buying an additional 668,099 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,103,628 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,380,057,000 after acquiring an additional 274,795 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 36.1% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 770,866 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $151,584,000 after acquiring an additional 204,579 shares during the period. AXA S.A. grew its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 126.1% in the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 360,496 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $70,910,000 after purchasing an additional 201,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 126.1% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 326,392 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $64,201,000 after purchasing an additional 182,021 shares in the last quarter. 71.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TROW shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $178.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $204.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Citigroup reduced their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $110.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $156.00 price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $168.27.

TROW opened at $127.09 on Wednesday. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $112.65 and a 12-month high of $224.55. The company has a market cap of $28.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.28, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50 day moving average is $135.06 and its 200 day moving average is $159.09.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.76 by ($0.14). T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 37.64% and a return on equity of 33.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.01 EPS. T. Rowe Price Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 10.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.83%.

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $91,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,636,125. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

