LS Investment Advisors LLC Has $2.09 Million Stock Position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,804 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares during the quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $2,092,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 607,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,999,000 after acquiring an additional 32,456 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 148,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,115,000 after acquiring an additional 32,470 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 47.5% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 129,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,325,000 after acquiring an additional 41,629 shares in the last quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Silver Lake Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,718,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.38% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on WY shares. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Weyerhaeuser from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Weyerhaeuser has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.20.

Shares of NYSE:WY opened at $39.52 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.42 billion, a PE ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $39.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.47. Weyerhaeuser has a 1 year low of $32.65 and a 1 year high of $43.04.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 27.03% and a net margin of 24.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.06%.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

