LS Investment Advisors LLC Sells 25,966 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

LS Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 26.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,688 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 25,966 shares during the quarter. Danaher accounts for 3.6% of LS Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $23,915,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DHR. Optimal Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Danaher by 0.3% during the third quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,262 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,037,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Danaher by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Cavalier Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Danaher by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 4,961 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,632,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Rossmore Private Capital boosted its holdings in Danaher by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 6,427 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,115,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Danaher by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,552 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $840,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. 78.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Danaher alerts:

In other news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.74, for a total transaction of $1,662,310.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 86,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,095,424.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 11.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE DHR opened at $267.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $194.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.53, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $267.08 and a 200-day moving average of $285.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Danaher Co. has a 1-year low of $233.71 and a 1-year high of $333.96.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.53 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 21.32% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The company’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.52 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 10.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.57%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Danaher from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $330.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Danaher from $334.00 to $319.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Danaher from $365.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Sunday, April 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $331.93.

Danaher Company Profile (Get Rating)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.