LS Investment Advisors LLC Sells 595 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

LS Investment Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,108 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 595 shares during the quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IBM. TIAA FSB boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 115,187 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,369,000 after purchasing an additional 13,835 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,798,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 1.8% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,312,327 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $599,103,000 after purchasing an additional 74,490 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 117,880 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,756,000 after acquiring an additional 13,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth about $1,366,000. 55.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of International Business Machines stock opened at $140.32 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $126.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is $132.53 and its 200 day moving average is $129.31. International Business Machines Co. has a twelve month low of $114.56 and a twelve month high of $152.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.06. International Business Machines had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 42.14%. The company had revenue of $14.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be issued a $1.65 dividend. This is an increase from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.64. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 9th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.70%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 108.20%.

In other International Business Machines news, major shareholder Business Machine International sold 22,301,536 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.95, for a total value of $311,106,427.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,301,536 shares in the company, valued at $311,106,427.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on International Business Machines from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Bank of America boosted their target price on International Business Machines from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.69.

About International Business Machines (Get Rating)

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

