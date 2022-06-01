LS Investment Advisors LLC Sells 8,613 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

LS Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 299,629 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 8,613 shares during the quarter. CSX comprises 1.7% of LS Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $11,266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FCA Corp TX boosted its position in CSX by 1.0% during the third quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 138,455 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,341 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of CSX by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 42,841 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,771 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CSX by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 195,676 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,357,000 after purchasing an additional 4,069 shares during the period. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of CSX by 89.9% during the third quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP now owns 80,966 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,408,000 after purchasing an additional 38,325 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of CSX by 35.1% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 42,803 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after purchasing an additional 11,131 shares during the period. 74.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities lowered shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of CSX from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com lowered shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of CSX from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Argus upped their target price on shares of CSX from $39.00 to $41.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.45.

CSX stock opened at $31.88 on Wednesday. CSX Co. has a twelve month low of $29.49 and a twelve month high of $38.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $34.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.12. The company has a market capitalization of $69.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.31 billion. CSX had a net margin of 29.98% and a return on equity of 27.47%. The company’s revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. Equities analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.73%.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

