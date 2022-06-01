Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) Shares Sold by State Street Corp

State Street Corp lessened its position in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 61,518,108 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,299,653 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 6.01% of Lumen Technologies worth $772,052,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LUMN. FMR LLC increased its position in Lumen Technologies by 114.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,433,165 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296,573 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Lumen Technologies by 91.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,626,749 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $171,598,000 after purchasing an additional 6,048,140 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Lumen Technologies by 5.9% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 164,093 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,033,000 after purchasing an additional 9,153 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Lumen Technologies by 38.3% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 227,520 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,818,000 after purchasing an additional 63,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Lumen Technologies by 28.7% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 24,536 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 5,470 shares during the period. 77.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LUMN has been the subject of several research reports. Moffett Nathanson decreased their price objective on shares of Lumen Technologies from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lumen Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $9.75 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Lumen Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th.

Shares of LUMN stock opened at $12.24 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.64 billion, a PE ratio of 5.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.31 and a twelve month high of $15.45.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.68 billion. Lumen Technologies had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 18.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.17%. Lumen Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.54%.

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated products and services under the Lumen, Quantum Fiber, and CenturyLink brands to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Mass Markets.

