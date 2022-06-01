Lundin Mining Co. to Issue Dividend of $0.07 (OTCMKTS:LUNMF)

Lundin Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:LUNMF – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, June 1st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.0701 per share by the basic materials company on Wednesday, June 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd.

Shares of OTCMKTS:LUNMF opened at $8.92 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.89. Lundin Mining has a 12-month low of $6.66 and a 12-month high of $11.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.61 and a beta of 1.64.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LUNMF. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Lundin Mining in a research note on Friday, May 13th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on Lundin Mining from C$10.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. TD Securities raised their target price on Lundin Mining from C$12.50 to C$15.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Lundin Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Lundin Mining from SEK 112 to SEK 110 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.28.

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; the Eagle mine located in the United States; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

