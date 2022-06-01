Lyell Immunopharma (NASDAQ:LYEL) Shares Gap Down to $4.14

Lyell Immunopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYEL – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.14, but opened at $4.01. Lyell Immunopharma shares last traded at $4.26, with a volume of 1,294 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Lyell Immunopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Lyell Immunopharma from $21.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.70.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.45.

Lyell Immunopharma ( NASDAQ:LYEL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter. Lyell Immunopharma had a negative net margin of 3,006.62% and a negative return on equity of 26.61%. The firm had revenue of $2.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lyell Immunopharma, Inc. will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of LYEL. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Lyell Immunopharma by 309.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,778,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,332,000 after buying an additional 6,635,614 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Lyell Immunopharma by 290.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,809,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,438,000 after acquiring an additional 5,810,038 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Lyell Immunopharma by 351.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,890,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,549,000 after acquiring an additional 1,471,745 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Lyell Immunopharma during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,745,000. Finally, MIC Capital Management UK LLP purchased a new stake in Lyell Immunopharma during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,217,000. Institutional investors own 44.80% of the company’s stock.

Lyell Immunopharma, Inc, a T cell reprogramming company, engages in developing T cell therapies for patients with solid tumors. The company develops therapies using technology platforms, such as Gen-R, an ex vivo genetic reprogramming technology to overcome T cell exhaustion; and Epi-R, an ex vivo epigenetic reprogramming technology to generate population of T cells with durable stemness.

