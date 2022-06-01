Lynas Rare Earths (OTCMKTS:LYSDY) Trading Down 5.7%

Lynas Rare Earths Limited (OTCMKTS:LYSDY – Get Rating) fell 5.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $6.45 and last traded at $6.56. 104,623 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 32% from the average session volume of 153,543 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.96.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lynas Rare Earths from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, April 23rd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 6.42 and a current ratio of 7.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.91.

Lynas Rare Earths Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, mining, extraction, and processing of rare earth minerals primarily in Australia and Malaysia. The company holds an interest in the Mount Weld project, Western Australia. Its products include neodymium and praseodymium, lanthanum, cerium, and mixed heavy rare earth materials.

