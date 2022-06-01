Magna International (NYSE:MGA) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA – Get Rating) (TSE:MG) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 31,451 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 1,189,041 shares.The stock last traded at $65.47 and had previously closed at $64.92.

Several research firms have issued reports on MGA. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Magna International from $85.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Magna International from $85.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Magna International from $90.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Magna International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Magna International from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.17.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $61.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.88. The company has a market capitalization of $18.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Magna International ( NYSE:MGA Get Rating ) (TSE:MG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.23. Magna International had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 11.21%. The firm had revenue of $9.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.03 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.86 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Magna International Inc. will post 5.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Magna International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.86%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in Magna International by 49.8% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Magna International by 121.2% during the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Magna International by 142.7% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of Magna International by 79.2% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of Magna International by 1,609.3% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. 62.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Magna International (NYSE:MGA)

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. It operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

