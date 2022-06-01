Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.74-$1.90 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.77. The company issued revenue guidance of $920.00 million-$960.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $942.13 million.

Shares of MRVI stock traded down $0.77 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.38. 10,108 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,555,237. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 6.55 and a current ratio of 7.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.59 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.20. Maravai LifeSciences has a twelve month low of $23.16 and a twelve month high of $63.55.

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $244.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.29 million. Maravai LifeSciences had a net margin of 25.25% and a return on equity of 96.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 64.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Maravai LifeSciences will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MRVI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Maravai LifeSciences from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $48.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $48.40.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRVI. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 35.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,911,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,783,000 after purchasing an additional 504,083 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $868,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Maravai LifeSciences by 31.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 360,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,703,000 after acquiring an additional 87,254 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its position in Maravai LifeSciences by 25.0% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the period. 50.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

