Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,230,000 shares, an increase of 28.0% from the April 30th total of 16,580,000 shares. Currently, 5.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 9,670,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Marqeta in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.50 target price for the company. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Marqeta from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Marqeta from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Marqeta from $33.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marqeta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Marqeta has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.68.

MQ traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.43. The stock had a trading volume of 9,721,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,041,771. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion and a P/E ratio of -18.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.95. Marqeta has a twelve month low of $6.05 and a twelve month high of $37.90.

Marqeta ( NASDAQ:MQ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $155.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.79 million. Marqeta had a negative net margin of 36.80% and a negative return on equity of 13.49%. Marqeta’s quarterly revenue was up 76.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Marqeta will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Marqeta by 96.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Marqeta in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. FourThought Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marqeta in the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Bronson Point Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marqeta in the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Marqeta in the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. Institutional investors own 50.31% of the company’s stock.

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services to developers, technical product managers, and visionary entrepreneurs. It offers its solutions in various verticals, including commerce disruptors, digital banks, tech giants, and financial institutions.

