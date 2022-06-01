Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Saturday morning.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $205.00 to $202.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Marriott Vacations Worldwide presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $201.40.

Shares of NYSE:VAC opened at $147.72 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $147.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $156.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.31. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a one year low of $132.65 and a one year high of $175.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a PE ratio of 49.24 and a beta of 2.14.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide ( NYSE:VAC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 9.84%. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was up 38.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.49) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Marriott Vacations Worldwide will post 9.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 26th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 25th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.67%.

In other Marriott Vacations Worldwide news, VP Michael E. Yonker sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.35, for a total value of $155,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Lizabeth Kane-Hanan sold 6,308 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.44, for a total transaction of $993,131.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VAC. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,254,000. Senvest Management LLC grew its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 38.0% during the 3rd quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 1,340,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,928,000 after purchasing an additional 368,936 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 252.7% during the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 248,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,020,000 after purchasing an additional 177,939 shares in the last quarter. Tremblant Capital Group grew its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 32.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tremblant Capital Group now owns 708,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,455,000 after purchasing an additional 172,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,796,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,287,000 after purchasing an additional 124,659 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.67% of the company’s stock.

About Marriott Vacations Worldwide (Get Rating)

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, a vacation company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products. It operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The company manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, Hyatt Residence Club, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands.

