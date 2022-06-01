Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

MLM has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $485.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $470.00 to $441.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $396.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $465.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $444.40.

Get Martin Marietta Materials alerts:

NYSE:MLM traded down $2.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $337.07. 314,566 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 483,344. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.04, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Martin Marietta Materials has a 52 week low of $316.73 and a 52 week high of $446.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $357.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $386.29.

Martin Marietta Materials ( NYSE:MLM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The construction company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.32). Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 11.63%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. Martin Marietta Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Martin Marietta Materials will post 13.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MLM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 59.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,978,299 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $761,428,000 after purchasing an additional 739,005 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,342,622 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,913,012,000 after purchasing an additional 590,221 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials in the 4th quarter worth approximately $241,675,000. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 3,816,405 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,468,896,000 after purchasing an additional 310,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 38,153.2% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 299,905 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $115,430,000 after buying an additional 299,121 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.49% of the company’s stock.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile (Get Rating)

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Martin Marietta Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Marietta Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.