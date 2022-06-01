Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:MMLP) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:MMLP – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 113,200 shares, a drop of 20.1% from the April 30th total of 141,700 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 183,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Martin Midstream Partners stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $4.31. The stock had a trading volume of 90,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 142,275. The stock has a market cap of $167.39 million, a PE ratio of 19.59 and a beta of 2.28. Martin Midstream Partners has a 52 week low of $2.52 and a 52 week high of $5.98. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.62.

Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $279.20 million for the quarter. Martin Midstream Partners had a net margin of 0.89% and a negative return on equity of 16.91%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. Research analysts predict that Martin Midstream Partners will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 6th were paid a dividend of $0.005 per share. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th. Martin Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is 9.09%.

In other news, Director Ruben S. Martin bought 141,767 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.72 per share, for a total transaction of $527,373.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ruben S. Martin bought 9,278 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.24 per share, for a total transaction of $30,060.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 165,130 shares of company stock valued at $617,256. 17.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Martin Midstream Partners during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Martin Midstream Partners by 173.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,639 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 6,748 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Martin Midstream Partners during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Martin Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Martin Midstream Partners by 57.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 28,287 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 10,293 shares during the last quarter. 55.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MMLP. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Martin Midstream Partners in a research report on Saturday, March 26th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Martin Midstream Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd.

Martin Midstream Partners L.P., together with its subsidiaries, engages in terminalling, processing, storage, and packaging of petroleum products and by-products primarily in the United States Gulf Coast region. The company's Terminalling and Storage segment owns or operates 15 marine shore-based terminal facilities and 13 specialty terminal facilities that provide storage, refining, blending, packaging, and handling services for producers and suppliers of petroleum products and by-products.

