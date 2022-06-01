MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,200,000 shares, a growth of 26.4% from the April 30th total of 1,740,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 753,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days. Currently, 3.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new position in MasTec during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of MasTec during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new position in shares of MasTec during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in MasTec during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in MasTec by 84.4% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 426 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MTZ traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $83.54. 452,266 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 664,004. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.94 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. MasTec has a 1 year low of $70.72 and a 1 year high of $122.33. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $79.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.22.

MasTec ( NYSE:MTZ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The construction company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. MasTec had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 12.91%. MasTec’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that MasTec will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MTZ. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on MasTec from $115.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of MasTec from $120.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. TheStreet downgraded shares of MasTec from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. UBS Group reduced their price target on MasTec from $116.00 to $100.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on MasTec from $100.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.83.

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other segments.

