Mastech Digital, Inc. (NYSE:MHH) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.34 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Mastech Digital, Inc. (NYSE:MHH – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.34 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Mastech Digital’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.33 to $0.35. Mastech Digital reported earnings of $0.29 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mastech Digital will report full year earnings of $1.40 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.37 to $1.42. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.84 to $1.93. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Mastech Digital.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Mastech Digital in a research report on Sunday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of NYSE:MHH traded up $0.27 on Wednesday, reaching $18.25. 43 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,368. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.90. The company has a market cap of $211.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.52. Mastech Digital has a fifty-two week low of $14.00 and a fifty-two week high of $21.83.

Mastech Digital, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital transformation IT services to large, medium-sized, and small companies in the United States. It operates through two segments, Data and Analytics Services, and IT Staffing Services. The company offers data management and analytics services, including project-based consulting services in the areas of master data management, enterprise data integration, big data and analytics, and digital transformation by using onsite and offshore resources.

