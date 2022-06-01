MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.30-$4.30 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.28. The company issued revenue guidance of $683.55 million-$683.55 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $655.86 million.

Shares of NASDAQ MCFT traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $23.68. 66,113 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 110,691. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.95. MasterCraft Boat has a 12 month low of $20.94 and a 12 month high of $29.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $427.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.96 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.15. MasterCraft Boat had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 56.19%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that MasterCraft Boat will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MasterCraft Boat from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, April 9th. B. Riley reiterated a buy rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of MasterCraft Boat in a report on Monday, March 28th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on MasterCraft Boat from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com upgraded MasterCraft Boat from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $40.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Divisar Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 12.0% during the first quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 1,213,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,852,000 after purchasing an additional 130,333 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in MasterCraft Boat by 39.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 372,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,165,000 after acquiring an additional 105,300 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 204.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 88,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,175,000 after acquiring an additional 59,396 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 99.7% in the 1st quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 76,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,873,000 after acquiring an additional 38,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 121.7% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 37,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $912,000 after purchasing an additional 20,334 shares during the last quarter. 89.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: MasterCraft, NauticStar, and Crest. The MasterCraft segment produces recreational performance sport boats and luxury day boats under the MasterCraft and Aviara brands, which are used for water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing, as well as general recreational boating.

