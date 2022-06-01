Masters Capital Management LLC Reduces Position in Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ)

Masters Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ – Get Rating) by 50.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 800,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 800,000 shares during the period. Masters Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Embraer were worth $14,200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Embraer by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,675,082 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $82,983,000 after buying an additional 247,685 shares during the last quarter. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda boosted its position in Embraer by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 3,892,772 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $69,097,000 after purchasing an additional 394,261 shares during the last quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Embraer by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,344,257 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $59,361,000 after purchasing an additional 68,856 shares during the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. boosted its position in Embraer by 103.5% in the fourth quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 2,219,434 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $39,395,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polunin Capital Partners Ltd purchased a new position in Embraer in the fourth quarter worth about $28,943,000.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ERJ shares. Citigroup dropped their target price on Embraer from $14.50 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Embraer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Embraer in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Embraer presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.12.

ERJ traded down $0.24 on Wednesday, hitting $10.47. 43,846 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,200,397. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.57. Embraer S.A. has a one year low of $9.72 and a one year high of $19.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Embraer (NYSE:ERJ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The aerospace company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $600.90 million for the quarter. Embraer had a net margin of 0.33% and a negative return on equity of 0.41%. Research analysts expect that Embraer S.A. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Embraer SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircrafts and systems in Brazil, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Commercial Aviation; Defense and Security; Executive Jets; Service & Support; and Other segments. The Commercial Aviation segment designs, develops, and manufactures a variety of commercial aircrafts.

