Mawson Gold (TSE:MAW) Shares Down 5.9%

Mawson Gold Limited (TSE:MAW – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 5.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.16 and last traded at C$0.16. 184,694 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 20% from the average session volume of 153,574 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.17.
The stock has a market cap of C$44.04 million and a PE ratio of -15.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$0.13 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.14.
Mawson Gold Company Profile (TSE:MAW)
