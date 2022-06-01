Mawson Gold (TSE:MAW) Shares Down 5.9%

Mawson Gold Limited (TSE:MAW – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 5.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.16 and last traded at C$0.16. 184,694 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 20% from the average session volume of 153,574 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.17.

The stock has a market cap of C$44.04 million and a PE ratio of -15.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$0.13 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.14.

Mawson Gold Company Profile (TSE:MAW)

Mawson Gold Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of precious metal interests in Scandinavia, Australia, the United States, and Canada. It explores for gold, uranium, cobalt, copper, lead, zinc, and silver ores. Its flagship project is the 100% owned Rompas-Rajapalot project that consists of 5 granted exploration permits and 8 exploration permit applications located in Finland.

