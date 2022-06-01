McBride (LON:MCB) Hits New 12-Month Low at $30.50

Shares of McBride plc (LON:MCB – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 30.50 ($0.39) and last traded at GBX 32.19 ($0.41), with a volume of 389809 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 32.20 ($0.41).

The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 36.51 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 47.85. The firm has a market cap of £56.03 million and a P/E ratio of -5.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 259.84.

In other McBride news, insider Jeffrey Nodland purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 34 ($0.43) per share, with a total value of £34,000 ($43,016.19). Also, insider Mark Strickland purchased 23,717 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 42 ($0.53) per share, for a total transaction of £9,961.14 ($12,602.66). Insiders acquired a total of 203,717 shares of company stock worth $7,196,114 in the last three months.

McBride plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells private label household and personal care products to retailers and brand owners in the United Kingdom, the Asia Pacific, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Liquids, Powders, Unit dosing, Aerosols, and Asia Pacific.

