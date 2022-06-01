Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Sunday.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Medallion Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Medallion Financial from $13.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th.

Shares of MFIN opened at $7.74 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.04 and its 200-day moving average is $7.88. Medallion Financial has a 12 month low of $3.50 and a 12 month high of $10.05. The firm has a market cap of $197.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Medallion Financial ( NASDAQ:MFIN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The credit services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.08. Medallion Financial had a net margin of 28.27% and a return on equity of 16.10%. The business had revenue of $37.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.96 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Medallion Financial will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. Medallion Financial’s payout ratio is presently 14.41%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Medallion Financial by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,144 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 1,670 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in Medallion Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $167,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Medallion Financial by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,164,922 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $9,133,000 after acquiring an additional 108,600 shares during the last quarter. Key Colony Management LLC bought a new position in Medallion Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,633,000. Finally, Tieton Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Medallion Financial by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 968,624 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $8,233,000 after acquiring an additional 133,703 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.89% of the company’s stock.

Medallion Financial Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a finance company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Recreation Lending, Home Improvement Lending, Commercial Lending, and Medallion Lending. It provides loans that finance consumer purchases of recreational vehicles, boats, and trailers; consumer home improvements; commercial businesses; and taxi medallions to individuals, and small to mid-size businesses.

