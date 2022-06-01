MediShares Price Hits $0.0003 on Top Exchanges (MDS)

MediShares (MDS) traded 5.7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 1st. Over the last seven days, MediShares has traded down 12.4% against the US dollar. One MediShares coin can now be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. MediShares has a market capitalization of $382,917.28 and approximately $27,825.00 worth of MediShares was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,893.55 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003343 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003346 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00002018 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001673 BTC.

MediShares Coin Profile

MDS is a coin. It launched on November 25th, 2017. MediShares’ total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,310,099,624 coins. MediShares’ official Twitter account is @MediShares and its Facebook page is accessible here . MediShares’ official message board is weibo.com/MediShares . MediShares’ official website is www.medishares.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Medishares is an Ethereum-based mutual aid marketplace. MDS is an ERC20 token that acts as a medium of exchange on MediShares' platform. “

Buying and Selling MediShares

