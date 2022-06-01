Meme Market Capitalization Achieves $11.47 Million (MEME)

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 1st. Meme has a market capitalization of $11.47 million and approximately $1.13 million worth of Meme was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Meme coin can currently be bought for $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Meme has traded flat against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.00 or 0.00198089 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00005196 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00003257 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000540 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00009666 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001137 BTC.

TOR (TOR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003369 BTC.

Magnet (MAG) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001447 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $95.05 or 0.00319128 BTC.

Rainmaker Games (RAIN) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000408 BTC.

Meme Coin Profile

Meme is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 5th, 2015. Meme’s total supply is 28,000 coins. Meme’s official website is dontbuymeme.com . Meme’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Meme is an experimental protocol mashing up some of the most exciting innovations in DeFi and crypto collectibles. The usersmay put $MEME to work by farming exclusive NFT memes. Stake LP tokens for access to the MEME batch of legendary cards. “

Meme Coin Trading

