Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM) Plans $0.31 Quarterly Dividend

Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.31 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd.

Mercantile Bank has decreased its dividend by an average of 11.1% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 8 consecutive years. Mercantile Bank has a payout ratio of 34.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Mercantile Bank to earn $3.63 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 34.2%.

NASDAQ:MBWM opened at $33.05 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $523.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.31. Mercantile Bank has a 1-year low of $28.51 and a 1-year high of $40.01.

Mercantile Bank ( NASDAQ:MBWM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. Mercantile Bank had a net margin of 28.62% and a return on equity of 13.24%. The firm had revenue of $40.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mercantile Bank will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MBWM. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Mercantile Bank by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 11,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Mercantile Bank by 18.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Mercantile Bank by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 136,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,767,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Mercantile Bank by 7.9% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 25,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $812,000 after purchasing an additional 1,848 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Mercantile Bank by 100.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,994 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MBWM. Raymond James raised shares of Mercantile Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mercantile Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mercantile Bank in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Mercantile Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan that provides commercial and retail banking services to small- to medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, and term certificate accounts; time deposits; and certificates of deposit.

