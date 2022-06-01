Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) Shares Down 2.7%

Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 2.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $43.78 and last traded at $43.85. Approximately 976 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 147,386 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.05.

MEI has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Methode Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Methode Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $44.04 and its 200 day moving average is $45.04. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Methode Electronics ( NYSE:MEI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The electronics maker reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $291.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.00 million. Methode Electronics had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 12.75%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Methode Electronics, Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 13th. Methode Electronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.24%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in Methode Electronics by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 31,534 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,551,000 after purchasing an additional 4,082 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Methode Electronics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,116,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Methode Electronics by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 581,490 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $24,451,000 after purchasing an additional 10,241 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Methode Electronics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,076,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Methode Electronics by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,597 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.41% of the company’s stock.

Methode Electronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets component and subsystem devices worldwide. It operates through four segments: Automotive, Industrial, Interface, and Medical. The Automotive segment supplies electronic and electro-mechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers directly or through their tiered suppliers.

