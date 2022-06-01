Midwest Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MDWT) Short Interest Update

Midwest Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MDWT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,800 shares, an increase of 40.3% from the April 30th total of 7,700 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 16,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

A number of research firms recently commented on MDWT. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Midwest from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Midwest from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th.

Get Midwest alerts:

Shares of MDWT opened at $11.65 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.05. Midwest has a 52 week low of $8.85 and a 52 week high of $43.29.

Midwest ( NASDAQ:MDWT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($1.82). Midwest had a negative net margin of 44.36% and a negative return on equity of 5.47%. The company had revenue of $6.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.00 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Midwest will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Midwest by 33,075.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Midwest by 3,522.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 6,587 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Midwest by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Midwest by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Midwest during the fourth quarter worth $724,000. 37.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Midwest Company Profile (Get Rating)

Midwest Holding Inc, a financial services company, engages in life and annuity insurance business in the United States. The company offers multi-year guaranteed and fixed indexed annuity products through independent distributors comprising independent marketing organizations. It also provides asset management services to third-party insurers and reinsurers; and other services, including policy administration services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Midwest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Midwest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.