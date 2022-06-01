Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIST) Director Buys $28,000.00 in Stock

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIST – Get Rating) Director Paul F. Truex acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.60 per share, with a total value of $28,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 81,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $457,968. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Milestone Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $5.43. The stock had a trading volume of 16,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,912. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.28. The company has a market cap of $162.49 million, a PE ratio of -5.17 and a beta of 3.11. Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.98 and a fifty-two week high of $8.24.
Milestone Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.06. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several research firms recently weighed in on MIST. Piper Sandler raised Milestone Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Milestone Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th.
About Milestone Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)
Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of cardiovascular medicines. The company is developing etripamil, a novel channel blocker, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of paroxysmal supraventricular tachycardia in the United States and Canada; and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of atrial fibrillation and rapid ventricular rate.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Milestone Pharmaceuticals (MIST)
- The Analysts Like The Fit Of Victoria’s Secret & Co
- Ambarella Is A Buy For Patient Investors
- Don’t Bet On A Big Rebound For Salesforce.com Stock
- 3 Specialty Retailers with Special Upside
- Is Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU) Bottoming Out?
Receive News & Ratings for Milestone Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Milestone Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.