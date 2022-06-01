MIR COIN Price Down 2.3% This Week (MIR)

MIR COIN (MIR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 1st. MIR COIN has a total market capitalization of $2.16 million and approximately $37,302.00 worth of MIR COIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, MIR COIN has traded 2.3% lower against the dollar. One MIR COIN coin can now be bought for about $0.0028 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 688.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,480.38 or 0.11711510 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003362 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001330 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001858 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $133.47 or 0.00449133 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.46 or 0.00031820 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0842 or 0.00000283 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00008735 BTC.

MIR COIN Profile

MIR COIN’s total supply is 1,300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 780,627,481 coins. MIR COIN’s official Twitter account is @mircoin01 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for MIR COIN is www.mircoin.io . MIR COIN’s official message board is medium.com/@blockchainmir

According to CryptoCompare, “MIR COIN is a distributed crypto-currency with anonymity, safety and convenience of fast processing speed by linking and integrating Blockchain-based technology and various payment solutions for the integrated platform ranging over various user needs and business plan. “

Buying and Selling MIR COIN

