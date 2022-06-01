Mirror Protocol (MIR) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $26.74 Million

Mirror Protocol (MIR) traded down 6.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 1st. In the last week, Mirror Protocol has traded down 29.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Mirror Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $0.27 or 0.00000884 BTC on major exchanges. Mirror Protocol has a total market capitalization of $21.17 million and approximately $26.74 million worth of Mirror Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Mirror Protocol alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 328.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,625.19 or 0.05275761 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003244 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001900 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001328 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 18.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $140.12 or 0.00454848 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.10 or 0.00032803 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0889 or 0.00000288 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00008454 BTC.

Mirror Protocol Coin Profile

Mirror Protocol’s total supply is 370,575,000 coins and its circulating supply is 77,742,680 coins. The official website for Mirror Protocol is eth.mirror.finance . The official message board for Mirror Protocol is mirror-protocol.medium.com . Mirror Protocol’s official Twitter account is @mircoin01

According to CryptoCompare, “MIR COIN is a distributed crypto-currency with anonymity, safety and convenience of fast processing speed by linking and integrating Blockchain-based technology and various payment solutions for the integrated platform ranging over various user needs and business plan. “

Buying and Selling Mirror Protocol

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirror Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirror Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mirror Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Mirror Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mirror Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.