Mirrored Apple (mAAPL) Price Reaches $3.86 on Top Exchanges

Mirrored Apple (mAAPL) traded up 0% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on June 1st. Mirrored Apple has a market capitalization of $34,579.98 and approximately $6,119.00 worth of Mirrored Apple was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Mirrored Apple has traded down 71.2% against the dollar. One Mirrored Apple coin can currently be purchased for about $3.86 or 0.00012212 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 55.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $820.53 or 0.02597998 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003164 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001916 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001318 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 20.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $141.57 or 0.00448238 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.40 or 0.00032916 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0897 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00008212 BTC.

Mirrored Apple Coin Profile

Mirrored Apple’s total supply is 8,966 coins. Mirrored Apple’s official message board is medium.com/@mirror-protocol . Mirrored Apple’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . Mirrored Apple’s official website is mirror.finance

Buying and Selling Mirrored Apple

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Apple directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirrored Apple should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mirrored Apple using one of the exchanges listed above.

