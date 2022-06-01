MKP Capital Management L.L.C. Grows Stock Holdings in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

MKP Capital Management L.L.C. raised its stake in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) by 50.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 96,803 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 32,527 shares during the period. Arch Capital Group comprises 0.2% of MKP Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. MKP Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $4,303,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 59.8% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 866 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network lifted its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 1,234 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. 88.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACGL traded down $1.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,806,479. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.45 billion, a PE ratio of 10.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.83. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a twelve month low of $36.53 and a twelve month high of $50.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.16 and a 200 day moving average of $45.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Arch Capital Group ( NASDAQ:ACGL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.03). Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 21.45%. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ACGL. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $49.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Arch Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.00.

In other news, Director Brian S. Posner purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.23 per share, with a total value of $38,460.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,460. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Francois Morin sold 12,351 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.36, for a total transaction of $572,592.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

