MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $(0.31)-$(0.28) for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of ($0.14). The company issued revenue guidance of $279-282 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $277.04 million.MongoDB also updated its FY 2023 guidance to -$0.31–$0.16 EPS.

Shares of MDB traded up $4.66 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $241.81. The stock had a trading volume of 3,387,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,457,919. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 4.02 and a quick ratio of 4.02. The company has a market capitalization of $16.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.01 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $343.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $403.96. MongoDB has a 52 week low of $213.39 and a 52 week high of $590.00.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.34) by $1.54. The business had revenue of $285.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.10 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 35.12% and a negative return on equity of 66.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 57.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.98) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that MongoDB will post -5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MDB. UBS Group raised shares of MongoDB from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from $345.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on MongoDB in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set an outperform rating and a $505.00 price target on the stock. Tigress Financial began coverage on MongoDB in a research report on Friday, February 11th. They set a buy rating and a $630.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on MongoDB from $510.00 to $410.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of MongoDB from $475.00 to $378.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, MongoDB presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $469.67.

In related news, Director Hope F. Cochran sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $429.30, for a total value of $429,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Thomas Bull sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.14, for a total value of $1,110,350.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,951,882.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 122,809 shares of company stock valued at $43,079,955 in the last quarter. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MDB. Shay Capital LLC bought a new position in MongoDB during the first quarter worth about $200,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of MongoDB by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC bought a new position in MongoDB during the 1st quarter worth approximately $251,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in MongoDB by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 574 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in MongoDB by 78.0% during the first quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. 88.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

