Morpheus Labs Reaches Market Cap of $4.80 Million (MITX)

Morpheus Labs (MITX) traded 5.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 1st. Morpheus Labs has a total market cap of $4.80 million and $107,938.00 worth of Morpheus Labs was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Morpheus Labs coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0099 or 0.00000032 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Morpheus Labs has traded down 15% against the US dollar.

Morpheus Labs Profile

Morpheus Labs (CRYPTO:MITX) is a coin. It was first traded on February 15th, 2018. Morpheus Labs’ total supply is 705,999,995 coins and its circulating supply is 483,499,999 coins. Morpheus Labs’ official website is morpheuslabs.io . Morpheus Labs’ official Twitter account is @morpheus_labs_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Morpheus Infrastructure Platform is focused on building adaptable blockchain technologies for companies looking into various possible use cases. The Morpheus platform allows you to choose the programing language and blockchain runtimes and provides an interface for users to experiment with blockchain technologies and create applications. Morpheus Infrastructure Token (MITX) is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network. “

Morpheus Labs Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Morpheus Labs directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Morpheus Labs should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Morpheus Labs using one of the exchanges listed above.

