Motorsport Games Inc. (NASDAQ:MSGM) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Motorsport Games Inc. (NASDAQ:MSGM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 61,300 shares, a decline of 24.0% from the April 30th total of 80,700 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 104,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Shares of Motorsport Games stock traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $0.65. 294,487 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 79,588. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.41. Motorsport Games has a one year low of $0.63 and a one year high of $16.73.

Motorsport Games (NASDAQ:MSGM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($1.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.92). Motorsport Games had a negative net margin of 216.58% and a negative return on equity of 64.16%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.30) EPS.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MSGM shares. Noble Financial cut shares of Motorsport Games from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective (down previously from $12.00) on shares of Motorsport Games in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Benchmark cut shares of Motorsport Games from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Motorsport Games from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, DA Davidson cut shares of Motorsport Games from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Motorsport Games currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.83.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Motorsport Games in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Motorsport Games in the 1st quarter valued at $73,000. EMC Capital Management increased its position in shares of Motorsport Games by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 71,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 5,497 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Motorsport Games by 87,103.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 27,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC increased its position in shares of Motorsport Games by 87.3% in the 4th quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 250,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $852,000 after buying an additional 116,829 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.99% of the company’s stock.

Motorsport Games Inc develops and publishes multi-platform racing video games in the United States. It operates through Gaming and Esports segments. The company offers video games for game consoles, personal computer, and mobile platforms through various retail and digital channels, including full-game and downloadable content.

