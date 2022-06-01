Moving iMage Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MITQ) Short Interest Down 27.4% in May

Moving iMage Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MITQ – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 90,500 shares, a drop of 27.4% from the April 30th total of 124,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,930,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

In other news, CEO Philip L. Rafnson acquired 41,700 shares of Moving iMage Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.20 per share, for a total transaction of $50,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,074,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,489,793.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 29.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Moving iMage Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $149,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Moving iMage Technologies by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 78,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 13,835 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Moving iMage Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Moving iMage Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Moving iMage Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $105,000. 7.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MITQ traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.14. The company had a trading volume of 2,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,053,588. Moving iMage Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.82 and a twelve month high of $27.31.

Moving iMage Technologies, Inc, a digital cinema company, designs, manufactures, integrates, installs, and distributes proprietary and custom designed equipment, and other off the shelf cinema products for cinema requirements in the United States and internationally. Its products and services focus on the integration needs associated with the building, modernization, and equipping of motion picture exhibition theatres.

