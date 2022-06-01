MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $47.00.

Several research firms have weighed in on MP. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on MP Materials from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Benchmark upgraded MP Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered MP Materials from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on MP Materials from $37.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on MP Materials in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock.

In other news, General Counsel Elliot Dean Hoops bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $44.01 per share, with a total value of $176,040.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Connie K. Duckworth acquired 15,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $38.37 per share, for a total transaction of $583,224.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 17,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $678,535.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 49,200 shares of company stock worth $1,911,264 and have sold 928,086 shares worth $41,304,734. 49.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MP. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in MP Materials during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new stake in MP Materials during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of MP Materials by 645.2% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in shares of MP Materials in the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of MP Materials by 156.9% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. 74.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MP traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $38.97. 1,862,198 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,926,544. MP Materials has a 52-week low of $27.99 and a 52-week high of $60.19. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 24.76 and a current ratio of 25.52. The company has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion, a PE ratio of 36.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 3.38.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.10. MP Materials had a return on equity of 21.91% and a net margin of 46.66%. The company had revenue of $166.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.40 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 177.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that MP Materials will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

MP Materials Corp. owns and operates rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

