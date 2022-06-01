Murchinson Ltd. Acquires New Shares in Pulmatrix, Inc. (NASDAQ:PULM)

Murchinson Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Pulmatrix, Inc. (NASDAQ:PULM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 100,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000. Murchinson Ltd. owned about 0.18% of Pulmatrix as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pulmatrix during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Pulmatrix by 400.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 50,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. acquired a new stake in Pulmatrix in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Pulmatrix by 1,563.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 265,448 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 249,495 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Pulmatrix by 3.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 504,183 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 16,184 shares during the last quarter.

Get Pulmatrix alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:PULM opened at $5.40 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.72 and its 200-day moving average is $7.88. Pulmatrix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.83 and a 52 week high of $23.40.

Pulmatrix ( NASDAQ:PULM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.60) by ($0.83). Pulmatrix had a negative return on equity of 37.38% and a negative net margin of 426.00%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Pulmatrix, Inc. will post -6.04 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PULM. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target (up from $5.00) on shares of Pulmatrix in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pulmatrix in a report on Sunday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pulmatrix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

About Pulmatrix (Get Rating)

Pulmatrix, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops inhaled therapies to prevent and treat respiratory and other diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. The company focuses on developing products based on its inhaled small particles easily respirable and emitted (iSPERSE) technology, which enables delivery of small or large molecule drugs to the lungs by inhalation for local or systemic applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pulmatrix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pulmatrix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.