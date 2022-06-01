MV Oil Trust (NYSE:MVO) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of MV Oil Trust (NYSE:MVO – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Saturday.

Shares of NYSE:MVO opened at $11.78 on Friday. MV Oil Trust has a 1 year low of $5.55 and a 1 year high of $15.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.04.

MV Oil Trust (NYSE:MVO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.09 million during the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 18th were issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.43%. This is a boost from MV Oil Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 14th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in MV Oil Trust by 446.1% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,830 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 8,030 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in MV Oil Trust during the first quarter valued at about $128,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in MV Oil Trust during the third quarter valued at about $135,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in MV Oil Trust during the first quarter valued at about $137,000. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new stake in MV Oil Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $150,000.

MV Oil Trust acquires and holds net profits interests in the oil and natural gas properties of MV Partners, LLC. Its properties include approximately 860 producing oil and gas wells located in the Mid-Continent region in the states of Kansas and Colorado. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Houston, Texas.

