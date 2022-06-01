My DeFi Pet (DPET) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $645,352.00

My DeFi Pet (DPET) traded down 4.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 1st. One My DeFi Pet coin can now be purchased for about $0.17 or 0.00000574 BTC on exchanges. My DeFi Pet has a market cap of $1.18 million and approximately $645,352.00 worth of My DeFi Pet was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, My DeFi Pet has traded down 14.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About My DeFi Pet

My DeFi Pet’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,878,202 coins. My DeFi Pet’s official Twitter account is @MyDeFiPet

Buying and Selling My DeFi Pet

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as My DeFi Pet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade My DeFi Pet should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase My DeFi Pet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

