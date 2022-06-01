Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NBRV) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NBRV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 535,500 shares, a decrease of 21.0% from the April 30th total of 677,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 475,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on NBRV shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Nabriva Therapeutics in a report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Northland Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Nabriva Therapeutics from $4.00 to $2.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nabriva Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Nabriva Therapeutics by 5,200.0% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 26,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 26,000 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Nabriva Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $48,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics by 102.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 42,738 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 21,672 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Nabriva Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $125,000. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NBRV stock remained flat at $$0.20 on Wednesday. 460,541 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 494,054. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a current ratio of 4.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.31 and its 200 day moving average is $0.49. Nabriva Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.18 and a 52 week high of $1.50. The company has a market cap of $128.31 million, a PE ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 1.57.

Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.01). Nabriva Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 82.07% and a negative net margin of 137.52%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.53) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Nabriva Therapeutics will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Nabriva Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of novel anti-infective agents to treat serious infections. The company's product includes SIVEXTRO, an oxazolidinone-class antibacterial for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infection (ABSSSI); and XENLETA, a semi-synthetic pleuromutilin antibiotic for the treatment of community-acquired bacterial pneumonia.

