Naka Bodhi Token (NBOT) Price Hits $0.0077 on Top Exchanges

Naka Bodhi Token (NBOT) traded 8.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on June 1st. One Naka Bodhi Token coin can currently be bought for about $0.0077 or 0.00000024 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Naka Bodhi Token has traded up 15.9% against the U.S. dollar. Naka Bodhi Token has a market cap of $539,936.71 and approximately $23,019.00 worth of Naka Bodhi Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 54.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $826.87 or 0.02620104 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003167 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001928 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001320 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 19.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $144.72 or 0.00458589 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.40 or 0.00032966 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0900 or 0.00000285 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00008253 BTC.

About Naka Bodhi Token

Naka Bodhi Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,000,000 coins. Naka Bodhi Token’s official website is www.nakachain.org . The official message board for Naka Bodhi Token is medium.com/@nakachain . Naka Bodhi Token’s official Twitter account is @nakacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bodhi is a blockchain based prediction market, leverages the advantages of the state-of-the-art decentralized prediction markets by integrating third-party Oracles and voting based decentralized Oracles via its Oracle abstraction layer. It introduces a novel replaceable Oracle framework so that the prediction market is more effective and autonomous. The Bodhi project, which was a decentralized prediction market, has migrated from the QTUM and Ethereum blockchain to its own blockchain – Naka Chain. Naka Bodhi Token (NBOT) is the governance token for the Naka Chain. The original two tokens (BOT and BOE) have been merged into one with a fixed ratio of 1 BOT = 0.59 NBOT and 1 BOE = 0.41 NBOT. “

