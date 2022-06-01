Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:NGS) VP Sells $33,694.05 in Stock

Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:NGS – Get Rating) VP James R. Hazlett sold 2,405 shares of Natural Gas Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.01, for a total value of $33,694.05. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 73,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,022,982.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Shares of NYSE:NGS traded up $0.38 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.63. 68,605 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,597. Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.91 and a fifty-two week high of $14.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.63.
Natural Gas Services Group (NYSE:NGS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $18.03 million for the quarter. Natural Gas Services Group had a negative return on equity of 2.14% and a negative net margin of 11.37%.
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NGS. TheStreet raised Natural Gas Services Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com raised Natural Gas Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th.
Natural Gas Services Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
Natural Gas Services Group, Inc provides natural gas compression services and equipment to the energy industry in the United States. It fabricates, manufactures, rents, and sells natural gas compressors and related equipment. The company primarily engages in the rental of compression units that provide small, medium, and large horsepower applications for unconventional oil and natural gas production.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Natural Gas Services Group (NGS)
- The Analysts Like The Fit Of Victoria’s Secret & Co
- Ambarella Is A Buy For Patient Investors
- Don’t Bet On A Big Rebound For Salesforce.com Stock
- 3 Specialty Retailers with Special Upside
- Is Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU) Bottoming Out?
Receive News & Ratings for Natural Gas Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natural Gas Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.