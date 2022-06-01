Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:NGS) VP Sells $33,694.05 in Stock

Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:NGS – Get Rating) VP James R. Hazlett sold 2,405 shares of Natural Gas Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.01, for a total value of $33,694.05. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 73,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,022,982.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:NGS traded up $0.38 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.63. 68,605 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,597. Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.91 and a fifty-two week high of $14.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.63.

Natural Gas Services Group (NYSE:NGS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $18.03 million for the quarter. Natural Gas Services Group had a negative return on equity of 2.14% and a negative net margin of 11.37%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NGS. EAM Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Natural Gas Services Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,219,000. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Natural Gas Services Group by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 295,490 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,094,000 after acquiring an additional 39,460 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Natural Gas Services Group by 59.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 97,727 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 36,599 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Natural Gas Services Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $355,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. bought a new position in shares of Natural Gas Services Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $223,000. 85.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NGS. TheStreet raised Natural Gas Services Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com raised Natural Gas Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th.

Natural Gas Services Group Company Profile

Natural Gas Services Group, Inc provides natural gas compression services and equipment to the energy industry in the United States. It fabricates, manufactures, rents, and sells natural gas compressors and related equipment. The company primarily engages in the rental of compression units that provide small, medium, and large horsepower applications for unconventional oil and natural gas production.

